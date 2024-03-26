Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

When the musical version of Prince's "Purple Rain" opens at the State Theatre in Minneapolis next spring, it likely will be the biggest show to premiere in the Twin Cities since "The Lion King," which bowed in 1997. Those two high-wattage shows form tentpoles, but they're not the only Broadway shows to try out or launch national tours in the Twin Cities. Here are seven others.

1992: "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat": After playing at the Elgin Theatre in Toronto, the show launched its American tour with a three-month autumn run at the State Theatre. Donny Osmond headlined the musical as Joseph and dancer-choreographer Linda Talcott Lee, who still works in the Twin Cities, played an Apache Dancer.

1995: "Beauty and the Beast": The show launched its national tour in Minneapolis with a cast that included Patrick Page as Lumière. The show was Disney's first encounter with Minnesota.

1995: "Victor/Victoria": Julie Andrews headlined a cast that also included Rachel York and Tony Roberts.

2000: "Dame Edna: The Royal Tour": Australian female impersonator Barry Humphries lit up the State Theatre with her pink wigs and diamond-studded glasses.

2001: "Aida": The Elton John-Time Rice tuner launched its national tour at the Orpheum headlined by Simone, Patrick Cassidy and Kelli Fournier.

2005: "Sweet Charity": Christina Applegate started small in the lead role of Charity Hope Valentine but grew into the role as the run progressed.

2019: "Six": The show gives voice and power to the Tudor queens who were the wives of Henry VIII. The show had a sold-out pre-Broadway run at the Ordway.