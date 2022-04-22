IMPACT PLAYER

Carlos Correa, Twins

He put the ball in play and watched madness unfold as Chicago committed two errors to lead to two unearned runs.

BY THE NUMBERS

2-3 The Twins' record in one-run games.

2 Fastballs thrown by Bailey Ober during his 16-pitch fourth inning.

24 Pitches thrown by White Sox righthander Michael Kopech in the first inning.

ON DECK

Righthander Dylan Bundy twice has started a season 0-3 but has never started one 3-0. He has that chance today when he faces righthander Vince Velasquez and the White Sox.