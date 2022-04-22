See more of the story

IMPACT PLAYER

Carlos Correa, Twins

He put the ball in play and watched madness unfold as Chicago committed two errors to lead to two unearned runs.

BY THE NUMBERS

2-3 The Twins' record in one-run games.

2 Fastballs thrown by Bailey Ober during his 16-pitch fourth inning.

24 Pitches thrown by White Sox righthander Michael Kopech in the first inning.

ON DECK

Righthander Dylan Bundy twice has started a season 0-3 but has never started one 3-0. He has that chance today when he faces righthander Vince Velasquez and the White Sox.