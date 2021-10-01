IMPACT PLAYER: Hunter Dozier, Royals

He led a 15-hit attack with a home run over the center field wall, two singles and two RBI.

BY THE NUMBERS

20 Games in which Twins have allowed double-digit runs, second-most in history behind 1997 (22).

6.12 John Gant's ERA as a starter with the Twins; it was 4.15 as a reliever.

5 Twins picked off base this season, with Brent Rooker's on Friday, the Twins' fewest in a full season this century.

ON DECK

Griffin Jax, who has given up 33 runs in his past 33 innings, makes his final start of 2021, facing Royals lefthander Kris Bubic.