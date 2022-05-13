IMPACT PLAYER: Royce Lewis, Twins

Had two extra-base hits in the nine-run sixth inning: a double to help his team reclaim the lead, followed by a grand slam for his first big-league home run.

BY THE NUMBERS

8 Pitches of 100 miles per hour or faster, of the 10 thrown by Jhoan Duran.

19 Games without a home run by Gary Sanchez, who ended it one short of his career longest streak with a three-run shot.

ON DECK

2020 AL Cy Young Award winner Shane Bieber takes to the mound for Cleveland in Game 2, while the Twins will start Devin Smeltzer, who makes his 2022 MLB debut.