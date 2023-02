Tap the bookmark to save this article.

IMPACT PLAYER

Cole Anthony, Orlando

He came off the bench to score 20 points, eight rebounds, six assists and a steal.

BY THE NUMBERS

72-49 Orlando's edge on bench scoring.

56-44 Orlando's edge in the paint.

26 Orlando's points off Wolves' turnovers.