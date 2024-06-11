Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

1. Juneteenth Brooklyn Park

"Black Art, Health and Healing" is the theme of the third annual celebration. Throughout the day guests can receive health and wellness screenings, enjoy live entertainment and munch on free food. (1-7 p.m. Sat. North Hennepin Community College, 7411 85th Av. N., Brooklyn Park. brooklynpark.org)

2. Summer Festival

The Vietnamese Community of Minnesota offers a day of cultural activities. Attractions include food vendors, exotic car and fashion show, music and performances. (11 a.m.-10 p.m. Sat.; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sun. Burnsville Center parking lot, 1178 Burnsville Center. vietnam-minnesota.org)

3. Midway Contemporary Art

2023 Visual Arts Fund grant recipients will speak about their funded projects and upcoming events. Following presentations, grantees and Midway staff will have a Q&A. (6 p.m. Thu. 1509 NE. Marshall St., Mpls. midwayart.org)

4. Series All Play

Try activities that may be new to you at this weekly park program. All abilities are welcome for creative and interactive fun. (10-11:30 a.m. Thursdays through Aug. 22, except July 4; 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Aug. 20. Woodhaven Park, 1950 Gold Trail, Eagan. cityofeagan.com)

5. Vietnam War Commemoration

The Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs hosts historical displays, documentary screenings, resource fair and the American Veterans Traveling Tribute memorial walk as part of the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam War commemoration. Wreaths Across America Radio will also be onsite, broadcasting live. (10 a.m.-6 p.m. Thu.; 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Fri.; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sat. Mall of America, Bloomington. mallofamerica.com)

6. Northside Juneteenth

The weekend celebration begins Friday with a free movie screening of "Black Panther" at the Capri Theater. Saturday's family festival has a free pancake breakfast, games, live music, vendors and giveaways. Cool down with an ice cream social and pool party at North Commons. (6 p.m. Fri.; 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sat.; 1-4 p.m. Sun. Various locations, north Mpls. facebook.com)

7. Juneteenth Bethune Park

The Emancipation Day celebration put on by Minneapolis Parks and Recreation features live entertainment, family activities and vendors. (Noon-6 p.m. Sat. 1304 10th Av. N., Mpls. minneapolisparks.org)

8. Wisdom & Wellness Health Fair

Allina Health Aetna, Herself Health and the Selim Center for Lifelong Learning present speakers Carolyn Torkelson, Catherine Duncan, Margaret Wallace and Laurie Ellis-Young. Each presenter will discuss various topics of senior health and aging. (3-6 p.m. Wed., Owens Science Hall, University of St. Thomas, 39 S. Cretin Av., St. Paul. eventbrite.com)

9. Will Hale & the Tadpole Parade

Little rock stars and their roadie parents are invited to clap, sing and maybe even perform a little air guitar as the band plays family-friendly tunes for an interactive outdoor concert. (11 a.m.-noon Tue. Richfield Band Shell, 636 E. 66th St., Richfield. visitrichfield.com)

