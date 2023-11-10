Four families are suing a private Catholic prep school in Plymouth for expelling their sons and allegedly perpetuating a "false rumor" of their involvement in a sexual assault, according to lawsuits filed this week in Hennepin County District Court.

In the fallout of the allegation last fall involving students at Providence Academy, no arrests or criminal charges have followed. A concerned party reported the alleged assault to police Nov. 10, 2022, a month after five girls and five boys from the academy gathered at a parent's Wayzata home where alcohol was consumed.

Within days, the lawsuits state, all boys were expelled and the girls received a one-day suspension. The next week, the school informed all Providence parents and the media of "serious violations" resulting in "swift and decisive actions after our internal investigation." They also announced an ongoing investigation into the allegation by Wayzata police.

Parents of the expelled students accuse the school and administrators of gender discrimination, defamation and unreasonable discipline inconsistent with school policy.

The lawsuit claims that despite expelling students for alcohol-related offenses, allegations of sexual assault were unfounded and parents say nothing was done to correct "the false narrative defendants helped fabricate and spread" about the alleged assault.

The Star Tribune is not naming the students because they are minors and none has been charged with a crime or publicly named.

One student and their family, who asked not to be identified, moved to Mississippi. The other families remain in the Twin Cities area and agreed to be named for this story. They include well-known Wayzata businessmen Bahram Akradi, founder and CEO of Lifetime Fitness and chairman of Northern Oil, as well as Michael Reger, former CEO of Northern Oil.

Among the damages listed, the students were falsely labeled "rapists" and physically assaulted. Some had police escorts to and from class. One family moved out of state.

"Providence betrayed these boys and their parents who trusted the school to shepherd their children, not exile them for common juvenile conduct," said Minneapolis attorney Paul Dworak, who is representing all families, in a statement to the Star Tribune.

Lawsuits name the school, its headmaster Todd Flanders, director Kurt Jaeger and dean Chris McElroy as defendants, as well as former director Kyle Rickbeil, who has since transferred to St. Joseph's Catholic School in West St. Paul. Attorneys for them are not listed and none responded to messages seeking comment.

Flanders, in an email to families Nov. 16, said the school was first alerted to the incident on Nov. 9, one day before police were notified and days before expulsions on Nov. 11.

Wayzata Police Chief Marc Schultz said in interviews last fall with the Star Tribune police received a call "from a concerned party" about the alleged assault that occurred Oct. 14 and involved a boy in his early teens as the suspect and a high school-age girl as the victim.

Schultz said at the time that, given the seriousness of the allegation and without offering specifics, that he would support charges if there was enough evidence. He noted apprehension of "some of the folks involved" in the investigation, which was already challenging because a month had passed by the time he received the tip.

Schultz did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the status of the investigation and his reaction to the lawsuits.

According to the lawsuits:

A gathering after the school's football game of boys in eighth and ninth grade took place at the Reger home. Parents didn't know some of the students were drinking alcohol, which some later admitted to doing.

A boy and girl there were dating and engaged in consensual physical contact. The girlfriend "insisted" it was consensual and continued dating the boy.

Flanders and other school officials never spoke to the students who were at the party or conducted "any real investigation into the validity of this high school rumor before spreading it to the press, student body, faculty, staff and alumni." Instead, administrators merely asked other students what they "heard" about the party.

Administrators didn't assert the expulsions had any reason to do with the alleged assault. Rather, the punishment was because they attended a gathering "where underage drinking occurred."

The student handbook says a first or second violation of possessing, using or being the presence of anyone using alcohol results in suspension up to five days. Only a third offense results in expulsion. The expelled students had never previously violated this policy.

Providence Academy, founded in 2001, had never before expelled a student for a first-time violation of this policy.

One parent received a text from their son's coach saying: "I'm praying for all involved. Sin can be repented and forgiven by God. Even prodigal sons come come. Very sad."

Dworak, their attorney, argued that the defendants caused these boys to be "ostracized in their new schools and communities, and derailed their educational, athletic and professional futures. The damage cannot be undone, nor is it over."

Star Tribune staff writers Mike Hughlett and Paul Walsh contributed to this story.