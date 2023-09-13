Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Adrian Peterson isn't done competing. The former Vikings running back will be part of ABC's "Dancing With the Stars" when it returns later this month.

Peterson played for Minnesota from 2007 to 2017, establishing himself as one of the greatest players in the team's history. He was suspended for most of the 2014 season after being indicted on child abuse charges.

In addition to the running back, the 32nd season of the series will welcome 13 other contestants, including Oscar winner Mira Sorvino, singer Jamie Lynn Spears, "Brady Bunch" star Barry Williams and model Tyson Beckford.

NFL players have traditionally done extremely well on the series. Emmitt Smith, Hines Ward, Donald Driver and Rashad Jennings are all past winners.

The new season premieres at 7 p.m. Sept. 26 on KSTP, Ch 5.