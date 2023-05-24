DALLAS — NBA superstar LeBron James just went to the Western Conference Finals at the age of 38.

Maybe, future Hall of Fame running back Adrian Peterson, who turned 38 in March, is hoping to show that show that he has some tread left on the tires as well.

After not playing in the NFL in 2022 and teasing a possible retirement announcement in March, Peterson, the NFL's fifth-all-time leading rusher has no plans of calling it quits.

"Mentally, I haven't officially hung it up," Peterson said. "We'll see what happens. My mindset is, if God's willing maybe an opportunity presents itself and maybe it happens this season. I'll go from there to your. But nothing happens this season. For sure, I will be hanging it up."

Peterson said he will not make an official announcement this season.

And thus will he will not be part of the potentially star-studded Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2028 that will almost certainly include Tom Brady and J.J. Watt, who both announced their retirements after the 2022 season.

Peterson, who lives in Houston, was in Dallas this week participating in the Eric Dickerson All-Star Invitational Golf Tournament and kids camp.

Peterson last played during the 2021 season when he appeared in three games for the Tennessee Titans and one game with the Seattle Seahawks, rushing totaling 38 carries for 98 yards and two touchdowns, while becoming the only player ever to score a rushing touchdown with six different teams.

A seven-time All-Pro selection, including four times a first-team pick, Peterson is already one of the greatest running backs of all time. He led the league in rushing three times (2008, 2012, 2015). He was named NFL MVP and Offensive Player of the Year in 2012 when he recorded 348 carries for 2,097 yards and 12 touchdowns.

The native Texan and former Oklahoma Sooners star began his career with the Minnesota Vikings where he rushed for 11,747 in 10 seasons.

After leaving Minnesota in 2016, Peterson would go on to play for New Orleans, Arizona, Washington, Detroit, Tennessee and Seattle.

While Peterson hasn't given up on the NFL, he has given up his chase for Emmitt Smith's all-time rushing record of 18,355.

And considering the devaluation of the running back and the move to more of a passing game in the NFL, he believes it's a record that may never be broken.

Peterson ranks fifth in NFL history with 14,918 career rushing yards and fourth with 120 rushing touchdowns. He trails Barry Sanders by 351 yards for fourth all-time.

"He set a standard there," Peterson said. "You see why it's been there for such a long time. I feel like I had the great opportunity to do it. Unfortunately, I experienced some hiccups throughout my career and you know, injuries and things like that, just wasn't able to get there. So I think it'll stand for a long time. And you know, maybe eventually someone or break it but when you look at see how the NFL is going now. It might might not happen.

"How things are going in NFL it's gonna be hard for someone to really break a record. But I can tell you this there's no other person to be holding that spot. Emmitt is a great guy. He inspired so many people, me growing up, being a Cowboys fan. So I got so much love for him."

Peterson was once linked to the Cowboys following his departure from the Vikings. Following the release of Ezekiel Elliott, the Cowboys are in the market for short-yardage back.

Could Peterson be an option in training camp or some point in 2023?