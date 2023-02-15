Bryn Forbes, who played this season for the Timberwolves but was waived last week, was arrested early Wednesday on a family violence charge in San Antonio.

Forbes was arrested on suspicion of assault with bodily injury, a misdemeanor, after a verbal argument with a female companion turned physical, according to police records.

The 29-year-old guard had been waived by the Wolves after they acquired two players at the NBA trade deadline.

Forbes was arrested at 5 a.m. Wednesday at a residence in north-central San Antonio. He was taken to the Bexar County Jail, where bail had not been set.

According to a police report, Forbes had an argument with a woman he is dating. Forbes struck the woman several times after the couple arrived home, according to the report. The San Antonio Fire Department and Emergency Medical Services responded to assist the woman.

The case remains under investigation.

Forbes, a 29-year-old father of two, played seven seasons in the NBA after going undrafted in 2016. He played at Cleveland State and Michigan State before the NBA.

He signed as a free agent and played his first four seasons with the San Antonio Spurs. He joined the Milwaukee Bucks as a free agent in 2021 but returned to the Spurs the following season before being traded to the Denver Nuggets midway through that season.

Signed as a free agent in July, Forbes played in 25 games for the Wolves, averaging 3.6 points per game. The seven-year NBA veteran was cut when Mike Conley and Nickeil Alexander-Walker were obtained at the trade deadline from Utah in a deal that sent guard D'Angelo Russell to the Lakers.