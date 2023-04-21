Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Bob Berry, who played two stints with the Vikings as a backup quarterback and was part of three teams that reached Super Bowls, died Wednesday in California. He was 81.

Berry backed up Fran Tarkenton from 1965-66 and again from 1973-76. After backing up Joe Kapp in 1967, Berry headed to Atlanta and started seven of 10 games in the third Falcons season.

"Bob was just a great person and one of my closest friends as teammates," former Vikings running back Dave Osborn said in a team news release. "He was a great fit for our team at that time."

Berry bounced back from an NFL-high 48 sacks in 1968 with Atlanta to make the Pro Bowl the following season.

He started 50 of the 54 games he played for the Falcons from 1968-72 before returning to Minnesota along with a 1974 first-round pick as compensation for quarterback Bob Lee and linebacker Lonnie Warwick.