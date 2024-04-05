Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

DULUTH — A Duluth man who coached youth skiing was indicted in federal court on two counts of possessing child pornography, according to a news release from U.S. Attorney Andrew Luger's office.

John David Degelau, 27, was found with images on an external hard drive and his cell phone — some that had been edited to mix nonexplicit photographs of minors into explicit scenes. He made his initial appearance in U.S. District Court on Thursday.

Degelau also faces four child pornography charges in St. Louis County.

The Duluth Police Department, acting on tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, executed a search warrant and seized several of Degelau's electronic devices in March 2023. A forensic exam found about 18,000 images and videos, hundreds with known victims, according to court documents.

He was listed as ineligible for coaching by the U.S. Center for SafeSport since April 2023. Degelau's next appearance in St. Louis County court is April 9.