A former Minneapolis neighborhood park recreation supervisor was charged Thursday with embezzling about $27,400 from the city Park and Recreation Board, a felony.

According to the criminal complaint, board officials determined in December 2022 that $24,201.99 was missing from the Central Gym Park office of Sarah Jeune Renick, 47. When employees checked the safe box where the cash should have been kept, they found only a check for $552.

Minneapolis Park Police subsequently discovered that the board headquarters had not received any cash from Central Gym Park from April to November 2022, according to the complaint, despite a requirement that recreation directors deposit neighborhood park revenues there twice a month.

Accounts showed that Renick reported no revenue from December 2021 to April 2022 and that the board never received $27,381.99 in cash despite the gym being routinely rented by a soccer league, the complaint stated.

The man who rented the gym for soccer told Park Police that Renick had him call her whenever he needed to drop off money, according to the complaint. He had given her about $15,000 in cash, the man said.

No lawyer was listed for Renick, who couldn't be reached for comment. She started working for the Park and Recreation Board in 1989; her last date of employment was Jan. 20.

Staff writer Kim Hyatt contributed to this story.