What had been a promising start to the NHL season for Warroad's T.J. Oshie and the Washington Capitals has come to a crashing halt for now.

Oshie has a lower body injury, the team announced Thursday. He had missed overtime vs. Detroit on Wednesday after taking a shot to his right foot in the third period.

Oshie had been coming off a run of highlights, topped by his hat trick vs. Ottawa on Monday.

It was a milestone for the forward, who now has 27 multigoal games since joining the Capitals in 2015-2016. That's the most for anyoner not named Alexander Ovechkin, who has 50.

It also drew an unusual article of clothing in celebration, not the usual baseball hat or toque.

One big off-ice highlight for Oshie this season also came this week with a viral Instagram video of Oshie's slipping and falling while keeping his son Campbell protected.