The Wild has the 19th and 24th picks in the first round of the NHL draft on Thursday night in Montreal. Here are players who could be available that might be of interest at those spots:

Ryan Chesley, defense, USA Under-18 (National Team Development Program)

Chesley is known for his sound defending and smooth skating. He can also chip in on offense, with his 12 goals a team high from the blue line.

Isaac Howard, left wing, USA Under-18 (NTDP)

Not only did Howard lead his team in scoring, with 82 points in 60 games, but he was also Team USA's top scorer at the 2022 Under-18 World Championship. The Shattuck-St. Mary's alum is committed to Minnesota Duluth.

Liam Ohgren, left wing, Djurgarden (Sweden)

Ohgren is a smart and speedy scorer who doesn't neglect his defensive responsibilities. NHL Central Scouting compared him to reigning NHL MVP Auston Matthews.

Frank Nazar, center, USA Under-18 (NTDP)

Quick and elusive, Nazar also has the hockey IQ to be a difference-maker. A right shot, he can handle the power play and penalty kill.

Jimmy Snuggerud, right wing, USA Under-18 (NTDP)

With an effective shot and responsible style, Snuggerud is a presence at both ends of the ice. He and Chesley are committed to the Gophers.