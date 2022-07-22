Minnesota Aurora has players from every level of college soccer – Division I, D-II, D-III, NAIA and Junior College.

That group has melded together while reeling off 13 consecutive victories since the season-opening tie on May 26 against Green Bay. Along the way, there have been highlights up and down the roster. Here are five of Aurora's most important players:

Morgan Turner, forward

The Maple Grove native and former DePaul standout leads Aurora with eight goals and is riding a five-game scoring streak. She had a tying goal in the quarterfinals against the Indy Eleven and the lone goal in the semifinals against McLean Soccer. Her father, Barton Turner, played hockey at Michigan State.

Maya Hansen, forward

She assisted on Turner's semifinal goal and Hansen's 24 shots are second most on the team behind Turner's 25. Hansen is a Burnsville grad who captained South Dakota State to a Summit League title last fall, earning first-team all-conference honors.

Sarah Fuller, goalkeeper

She's best known nationally as the first female to score in a Power Five football game with her placekicking at Vanderbilt. She gave Aurora instant star power when she signed, and she has delivered in goal, allowing only six goals in 12 games.

Makenzie Langdok, defender

A former Gophers standout from St. Michael, Minn., Langdok is Aurora's captain and has been potent both offensively and defensively. She has four goals, including the game-winner in Aurora's first home victory on June 10 against Chicago City.

Rachel Preston, defender

The Lakeville North alum and South Dakota State standout has been the anchor of Aurora's defense and leads the team in minutes played. Where she has gone, team success has followed. She scored a goal in SDSU's Summit League championship game last fall.