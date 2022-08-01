Brooks Lee is still a couple of years away from playing shortstop for the Twins, but it's never too early to soak in some words of wisdom from one of the best in the game at that position.

Lee, the Twins' first-round pick in the recent draft, spoke to Carlos Correa on the field ahead of the game against Detroit on Monday at Target Field. What exactly the two shared will remain a mystery.

"He told me to be myself. The hard work starts now. A few other things I probably shouldn't say," Lee said. "But yeah, a great first impression."

The Twins took Lee No. 8 overall and signed the switch-hitter with a $5.675 million bonus, about $233,000 more than MLB's assigned value for that spot. He's been in Fort Myers but has come to Minnesota — for the second time, after he spent summer 2020 playing for the Willmar Stingers — with his family and girlfriend to learn more about the organization. Then he'll join one of the Twins' minor league affiliates, though Lee said exactly where is to be determined.

The 21-year-old is fresh off playing for his father, Larry Lee, at Cal Poly, where he dominated the collegiate scene. He was the 2021 Big West Player of the Year and hit .357 with 15 home runs in 2022.

"I have it a little better than everybody else," Brooks Lee said of his baseball family, which also includes two uncles who played in the minors. "I get to come home and talk baseball. I get to go to my dad's work and talk baseball. A lot of other things. My family is very well-versed in all of sports, and I think it's just proven that I have an advantage because of that."

Sano, Kirilloff in limbo

Both Alex Kirilloff and Miguel Sano are awaiting news on their recent injuries.

Sano returned to the injured list three games after coming back from early May surgery to repair his left meniscus. He had an MRI on Monday and was awaiting the results.

"It's hard for me because I spent a lot of time … and I tried to stay focused and work and try to come back and help my team for the playoffs," Sano said. "… I hope it's nothing bad."

Kirilloff's right wrist has not been quite right since last season, when he had season-ending surgery to repair a ligament. Two cortisone injections haven't seemed to help, although he still entered Monday's game in the fifth inning as a defensive replacement for left fielder Kyle Garlick, who departed because of right rib inflammation. Kirilloff never had a plate appearance — Tim Beckham pinch hit for him.

Kirilloff said he has multiple doctor's appointments and tests scheduled. The injury affects his swinging; he feels OK fielding and running.

"I feel it a lot through the middle part of my swing, so that's obviously a really important aspect to hitting," Kirilloff said.

Roster moves

Manager Rocco Baldelli had said he thought his team could function with a four-starter rotation out of the All-Star break, but the Twins had to call up a spot starter, Aaron Sanchez, for Monday's game after pushing Chris Archer back a day.

The Twins optioned reliever Yennier Cano and designated catcher Jose Godoy for assignment.

The Twins also regained third baseman Gio Urshela from paternity leave Monday only to have another dad-to-be take his spot: outfielder Gilberto Celestino. Outfielder Mark Contreras came up to take Celestino's spot.

Catcher Ryan Jeffers' wife is due Aug. 8, so it's good doctors removed the big cast on his right hand Monday. Jeffers had surgery two weeks ago to insert two permanent screws that will help his broken thumb heal and had to avoid sweating to avoid infection. He'll likely do plenty of sweating once he becomes a new dad.

"When something like this happens, obviously I want to be out there on the field, but you've got to look at the positives," Jeffers said, "and being able to spend some more time with her and spend some more time with my baby daughter when she's born is going to help me get through some of these weeks when it's slow, and it's tedious. It'll be nice."