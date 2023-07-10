Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Anyone can read, no subscription required

Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Fireworks are suspected of igniting a three-alarm fire that heavily damaged an apartment building Sunday afternoon in St. Paul's Highland Park neighborhood.

About 30 residents who lived in the building on the 1300 block of St. Paul Avenue were displaced and all 17 units of the building were condemned by inspectors from the Department of Safety and Inspections, said St. Paul Fire Department Deputy Chief Roy Mokosso,

Residents said they had heard fireworks about 4:15 p.m. just before seeing flames on the lawn of the building. Investigators found fireworks debris in the area where the fire was believed to have started, Mokosso said.

Gusty winds fanned the flames, which quickly spread to nearby trees and jumped into the attic space above the building's third floor, Mokosso said.

More than 60 firefighters from 12 companies responded to the scene.

No one was injured, Mokosso said.

Initial estimates put the damage at about $2 million.