It will cost slightly more to play rounds of golf this summer at Bunker Hills Golf Course. The Coon Rapids City Council earlier this month approved fees for the 2024 season with price increases.

Last year the city operated north metro golf course sold a record 2,500 patron cards, which allow golfers to play the 18-hole course for less than non-card holders. In 2024, card holders will pay $42 per round, up $1 from last year. Green fees for those without cards will pay $54, up $3 from last year. Seniors and juniors will pay $2 more for rounds of nine or 18 holes.

"The primary reason for any rate increase is to cover the cost of operating the facility," said course director Tim Anderson. "From people to products to services, prices of those are going up. We answer that with some price increases."

New this year will be memberships for couples, senior couples and seniors who play only on weekdays. Bunker Hills is also adding new cheaper daily rates that kick in Oct. 1 through the end of the season.