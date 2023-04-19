Seven people who crossed from Canada into Minnesota illegally and two others with them fell victim to subfreezing cold and were rescued from a flooded bog early Tuesday, officials said.

U.S. Border Patrol agents and various local emergency agencies were dispatched shortly before 5 a.m. Tuesday and rescued the group of nine "in distress after exposure to harsh weather conditions" west of Warroad, read a statement from U.S. Customs and Border Patrol (CBP).

All nine, suffering from exposure to the cold, were taken to regional medical facilities for treatment, the statement continued. The temperature at the time of the rescue was roughly 28 degrees under clear skies, with a light wind blowing, according to the National Weather Service.

The plea for help came from one person in the group who contacted the Royal Canadian Mounted Police by phone, the CBP said.

"Border Patrol agents provided immediate care as medical first responders and contacted local emergency medical services and local law enforcement agencies for additional assistance as needed," the federal agency's statement read.

The CBP agents determined that seven people in the group lacked the proper documentation to be in the United States legally, the statement noted.

Once the health of the seven allows, they will be moved to a Border Patrol station for further consideration of their future.

The CBP has yet to release any identifying information about anyone in the group including their nationalities, ages or genders.

The agency also did not disclose the group's ultimate destination, nor did it say whether the nine were on foot when found or in one or more vehicles.

In January 2022, four people in a family from India who were among several people trying to enter the United States illegally were found frozen to death in a blizzard near the Minnesota-Canada border.

Jagdish Patel, 39; his wife, Vaishaliben Patel, 37; and their children, Vihangi Patel, 11; and Dharmik Patel, 3, were located in the snow on the Canadian side, about 6 miles east of Emerson, Manitoba. They became separated from their group during a night when the temperature hit 10 degrees below zero and windchills were likely 30 below or colder.

A U.S. Border Patrol agent stopped a passenger van in a rural area south of the border between Lancaster, Minn., and Pembina, N.D., and found two undocumented Indian nationals and Floridian Steve Shand inside.

Five more survivors were discovered on foot nearby. One man had children's clothing, diapers and toys in a backpack. After finding no child in the group, authorities began a search and found the Patel family's bodies about four hours later.

Shand was arrested and charged with human smuggling. He was released from custody after posting an unsecured $25,000 bond and is due back in court on May 22.

Three months ago, police in India arrested two men on human trafficking and other charges in connection with the operation.