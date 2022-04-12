A federal jury convicted a 39-year-old Stearns County man for conspiring to distribute methamphetamine while in prison.

Robert E. Maloney Jr. was found guilty following a five-day trial that ended Friday. The sentencing date has not been set.

According to court documents, Maloney conspired with two others to distribute methamphetamine between February and April 2019 while he was in state prison.

Maloney communicated with his co-conspirators via jail calls, said U.S. Attorney Andrew Luger in a news release. The recordings of Maloney's calls revealed he arranged meetings and discussed methamphetamine prices and quantities for sale, documents state.

Maloney has previous felony convictions for second-degree assault and terroristic threats.