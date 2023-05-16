Precision Lens, the Bloomington-based eye lens distributor, must pay $487 million in civil damages for funding a kickback scheme that included flying doctors on private jets to Broadway musicals and the Masters golf tournament in Georgia.

U.S. District Judge Wilhemina Wright entered the judgment on Friday, effectively agreeing with federal prosecutors' request to amplify damages first established in February when a jury found the Cameron-Ehlen Group, and Precision Lens majority owner Paul Ehlen, guilty of violating the False Claims Act.

In February, a jury found Precision Lens had operated a lucrative slush fund, paying eye surgeons via lavish ski vacations and trips to exclusive sporting events, such as the college football national championships, with the goal of inducing them to use Precision Lens products in cataracts surgeries that were reimbursed by Medicare.

While the jury originally returned a $43 million judgment, prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney's Office in Minnesota asked for a more severe finding. Judge Wright agreed, noting in a filing she anticipated the defendants to appeal the decision.

"Medicare beneficiaries are entitled to know with certainty that their physician's decision-making has not been compromised by a private flight, expensive ski-trip, or any other unlawful inducement," Bahram Samie, an attorney with the U.S. Attorney's Office in Minnesota, said in a news release.

Prior to Judge Wright's order, attorneys for the medical device company argued in court filings that any judgment exceeding $20 million would be "overly punitive."

"Plaintiffs should not have been allowed to seek recovery for every claim associated with these medically necessary surgeries, but at most only those claims that reimbursed for products supplied by [Precision Lens]," wrote Joseph Dixon, Thomas Beimers and Sara Silva, attorneys for Precision Lens.

An attorney for Precision Lens did not immediately respond to a request for comment.