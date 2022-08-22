The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has issued a recall alert on several Medtronic defibrillators for a problem that may result in serious injury or death.

The recall includes the Cobalt, Cobalt XT and Crome defibrillators, affecting nearly 88,000 devices. It is designated a Class 1 recall, a category reserved for the most severe issues.

Defibrillators are implantable devices that can deliver impulses to correct a slow heartbreak and can also generate an electric shock to restore a regular heartbeat in the event of arrhythmia, which can be life-threatening.

The Medtronic devices are being recalled due to the potential for delivering reduced, lower-than-necessary shocks. A software update can fix this problem and the company has already received FDA approval for the update.

The update has also been granted a CE mark, which clears it for use in the European Union.

Medtronic initiated a voluntary recall on June 22. To date, there have been 27 complaints related to the issue. And while a Class 1 recall is reserved for problems that could result in serious injury or death, there have been no reports of either related this glitch.

In a statement, Medtronic said: "The company began deploying the update into already-implanted Cobalt XT, Cobalt, and Crome devices via in-clinic device checks in mid-August 2022. Newly manufactured devices will have the update pre-installed starting this month."

The company previously advised doctors that adjusting the device settings could mitigate the issue.

"In the original communication, Medtronic instructed physicians to set these devices at maximum energy output (40 joules); by programming to maximum output, the impact on the devices' effectiveness is minimal (e.g., 99% efficacy to 98% efficacy) if the issue occurs," the company said in a statement.