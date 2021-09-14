Fatter birds fare better

A study done in Europe weighed the bodies of birds that had been killed by predators. These weights were compared with weights taken from birds of the same species captured for banding. For the most part, the birds killed by predators fell within the lightest 20% of the weight measurements by species. The researchers concluded that birds of lighter weight were foraging for food more intensely, thus paying less attention to threats. They also were foraging in habitats that exposed them to more danger, the drive for food overriding usual cautions. Being heavier might slow escape times slightly, the study said, but it is more dangerous to be skinny.

Portable blind

Your car is an ideal bird-watching blind. If you are cruising back roads or refuges in search of birds, staying in your car often allows you to get much closer to a roadside bird than you could on foot. Approach slowly, roll down the window and then turn off the car engine when you stop.

Jim Williams