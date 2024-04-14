Achieving good quality 3-D prints always came at the cost of speed, which used to be OK, because a 14-hour print job was better than the time and money it took to make something in the factory.

With the advent of fast 3-D printers, though, we can cut that 14-hour print time to seven hours or less. If you're looking for a printer that offers excellent quality and speed, CNET has tested a number of the latest in fast 3-D printing, and the best overall is included below. See the complete list at CNET.com.

Bambu Lab P1S

Best overall fast 3-D printer

CNET TAKE: The Bambu Lab P1S is an updated version of our previous best 3-D printer winner, the P1P. Each of the updates to the machine — plastic side panels, glass top and door, camera, part fan and LED light — helps to raise the P1S to our No. 1 pick.

The quality of the models and the speed at which it can print them is amazing, and very few printers can do both of those things at anywhere near the same price. The P1S beats out its predecessor, even though it is the same machine in every mechanical way, because the case and door make it a more well-rounded product. $699.

- Material type: Filament

- Build area (mm): 256 × 256 x 256

- Official max printing speed (mm/s): 500

- Dimensions (mm): 389 x 389 x 458

CNET.com