A woman arrested last week in Iowa is a person of interest in the homicide of 76-year-old Gary Lehmeyer of Faribault, Minn., authorities say.

Arlene Bell, 32, of Bemidji was driving Lehmeyer's vehicle on Interstate 80 in Dallas County when a state trooper stopped and arrested her about 11:30 a.m. Monday. Lehmeyer was found dead by Faribault police that afternoon in his home.

Investigators say evidence recovered from the vehicle established probable cause that it was stolen by Bell, who remains in custody in Iowa.

The Rice County Attorney's Office has issued a warrant for her arrest and extradition on a charge of motor vehicle theft, expected to take effect following her Iowa case.

"Bell is also a person of interest in Lehmeyer's death," Faribault police said in a news release. "Our investigation has revealed this was not a random crime, as Bell and Lehmeyer were engaged in a legally qualifying domestic relationship at the time of his death."

Officers found Lehmeyer's body about 2:15 p.m. when they went to his home for a welfare check. Police Chief John Sherwin said Lehmeyer had "wounds that are consistent with trauma to the body," but officials have revealed no further details about how he died.

