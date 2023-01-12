An Anoka couple experiencing their first winter in Minnesota are embracing the season by turning a large pile of snow left over from clearing their driveway into a giant "snowasaurus."

"Everybody is noticing it," said Alan Papp, the architect behind the hand-sculpted dinosaur.

It's hard not to. The 25-foot neon green monster stands out in front of the Papp family home near Adams Street and 5th Avenue. Many onlookers have driven by to catch a glimpse, and some have even stopped to pose for photos.

"It's bringing excitement to the neighborhood," neighbor Melissa Lange said. "I think it is a cute idea."

Papp used to build sand sculptures a few times a year on the beaches of California, where he lived before moving to Minnesota in September. He and his wife, Marcelle, were looking for a home in a city with a "small town feel," he said.

The couple bought the house in Anoka last summer — without ever stepping foot inside — so they could be close to their son, Nick, his wife, Mallory, and 1-year-old grandson, Miles, who live in Andover.

As the snow piled up over the holidays, Papp said kids across the street were building a snowman. Eyeing the huge mound of snow in his own yard, Papp said he knew he wanted to turn it into something, even though he'd never built anything out of snow.

In a couple hours he crafted his masterpiece, using only a shovel and his hands. He used a stake to dig out eyes and drag out the mouth line.

"You don't need any crazy tools," Papp said.

And this year's water-laden snow has been a boon.

"It is a lot easier than building something from sand," he said. "It sticks together. It does not dry out. The snow is perfect."

Papp was content to leave his "snowasarus" white, but his daughter-in-law suggested he paint it. Papp picked up some food coloring, mixed it in a bucket of water and used a sprayer to turn his creation green.

"It's amazing how detailed the creature is, and that they used their skills working with sand to transform the snow into a fun creature," said City Council Member Erik Skogquist. "Anoka is a very artistic town and I can't think of better way to get through the long cold months than by creating fun pieces like this to help people smile."

Papp is likely to make other artistic contributions to his neighborhood. He said he didn't know Anoka was the Halloween capital of the world when he moved to the north metro city, but learned quickly and plans to go all-out next fall.

"Halloween is our thing," Papp said. "Our house will be decorated."