Family has identified the woman who was killed in a two-vehicle crash near the University of Minnesota that police suspect involved an intoxicated driver.

Ebony A. Miller, 24, died Nov. 18 at the scene of the collision at SE. 10th and University avenues, her father said in an interview with a newspaper in the Bahamas, where Miller grew up.

Kermit Miller told The Tribune that his daughter was heading to her Minneapolis home from her second job at a hospital as a doctor's assistant when the crash occurred at about 2 a.m.

"I sent her away ... to make a better life for herself and even for her family," the father said. "She has a brother that adores her, and it's just tragic."

Miller said his daughter was a pancreatic cancer researcher at the University of Minnesota who was pursuing a career as a doctor.

Courtney Neil, a friend of the family, started an online fund-raising campaign on behalf of the family.

"Her loved ones and family remain in the Bahamas and wish to bring her home," Neil wrote on the GoFundMe web page. "Our goal is to ease the financial hardship of funeral costs in the US and the Bahamas. We want to ensure she is given a ceremony as beautiful and dignified as she was."

The man driving the other vehicle suffered noncritical injuries and was taken to HCMC for treatment, police said. His identity has yet to be released.

"Impaired driving is a possibility in this crash," according to a police statement. No arrests or charges have been announced as of Monday morning.