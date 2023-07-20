Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Family members on Thursday identified the driver of a classic car who was killed in a collision with a hit-and-run car thief early this week in Minneapolis.

Andrew W. Hyde, 55, was driving his beloved 1964 Chevrolet Impala convertible early Monday evening when he was struck by a stolen Hyundai SUV at the intersection of N. Washington and 22nd avenues, police said.

The Hyundai's driver was gone by the time officers arrived, according to police. No arrests had been announced as of midday Thursday.

Hyde was taken to HCMC and died there soon afterward, police said.

Kierra Holley, Hyde's wife, said Thursday that police have told her little about the circumstances of the crash.

"I don't want to know anything other than they've caught this person," Holley said in a brief telephone interview.

Holley said her husband, who was self-employed doing home repairs, for years cherished his bright yellow convertible.

"He loved it," she said. "Maybe it was the drop [top]. He loved it, though."

A 30-year-old woman who police say was a passenger in the stolen Hyundai was taken to the hospital and was expected to survive her injuries. Police on Thursday identified her as Audrey Fercello.

Anyone with information about the crash is urged to contact CrimeStoppers at 800-222-8477 or CrimeStoppersMN.org.

Many friends and relatives were mourning Hyde's death on social media in postings that more often referred to him by his nickname, "Punky G," than his given name.

"He had a pumpkin head when he was a baby," and the nickname evolved from there, Holley said.