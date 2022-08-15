The family of Apple River slaying victim Isaac Michael Schuman began two days of memorial services on Monday with a visitation, where a family friend recalled the 17-year-old Stillwater high school student as "an absolute light."

A private funeral service will be held Tuesday, followed by a public celebration of life at Oak Glen Event Center in Stillwater from 3 to 10 p.m.

"He was one of those kids that would pop his head out while you're on the deck and say, 'Hello Nicole, how are you? What's new?'" said Nicole Hanson, a close friend of Isaac's mother, Alina Hernandez.

Speaking as the family spokesperson, Hanson said Isaac was full of hustle, navigating a busy life, school, his business plans, his friends, and a love of golf. He planned to play for the Stillwater High School golf team next spring. Hanson smiled as she recalled Isaac's fashion sense: "He always liked to look nice, polished, clean, no matter what he wore. He could wear sweatpants and make it look good."

Schuman's promising life was cut short July 30 in a confrontation that injured four others. A 52-year-old Prior Lake man has been charged with murder.

Schuman's death drew hundreds of mourners Aug. 3 to Oak Glen Golf Course, many wearing orange, his favorite color.

Hanson said they ran out of candles to hand out as people kept arriving for that first gathering. The outpouring of support has helped Schuman's family, Hanson said. "I can't explain to you how much that means," she said.

It's been difficult for everyone to believe that Isaac is really gone, she said.

"It's hard to process. You kind of look around and wonder, 'When are you going to wake up?' You see things like this on the news. The fact that this is real is a dream, a nightmare," she said.

"The best thing I can say is if you're sort of thinking about how you should live your life just think of Isaac and be strong, Isaac strong, because he had a thirst for it. His energy was huge."