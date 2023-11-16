Five families who are still waiting for information about loved ones killed by police are suing to get that information from the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

Family members of Dolal Idd, Zachary Shogren, Okwan Sims, Tekle Sundberg and Brent Alsleben gathered in the Ramsey County Courthouse Thursday to announce the lawsuit. They said the BCA broke Minnesota's data practices law by not providing them information requested from completed use of force investigations within 10 days of their requests.

BCA representatives did not respond to requests for comment.

Some families said they have waited months for the BCA to respond to their requests. Others like Dolal Idd's family have waited for nearly three years — the maximum time allowed to pass before Minnesota's statute of limitations prevents people from filing wrongful death lawsuits.

The families are represented by the litigation unit of Communities United Against Police Brutality, a volunteer organization launched nearly two decades ago to address police brutality in Minnesota. CUAPB President Michelle Gross said the lawsuit may be the first of its kind against the BCA. If so, it could affect data requests from families of other people killed by officers across the state.

"The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension just keeps saying, 'We don't have time to give [the data] to you. We're too busy.' Or in some cases [it] doesn't even answer the request at all ... they shouldn't be able to hide behind that. That harms everybody," Gross said. "Anybody whose family member was killed in an encounter with law enforcement would want to know what happened, and I think that's a right they have."

According to a Star Tribune database, at least 230 Minnesotans have been killed in law enforcement encounters since 2000. Families gathered at a press conference Thursday to announce the lawsuit lost their loved ones as the pandemic surged and receded.

A Minneapolis police warrant claims officers tried to arrest Idd after attempting a gun sting on Dec. 30, 2020. A gunfight ensued and Idd reportedly shot at police before they returned fire, killing him. Family members questioned the incident and hundreds marched through south Minneapolis to protest Idd's death.

A Dakota County Attorney chose to not charge the three officers involved, ruling that their shooting was legally justified.

Sundberg was killed on July 14, 2022 after reports of shots fired from Sundberg's apartment launched an overnight standoff. Family members say he was having a mental health emergency, and requested more body camera footage from officers involved in the shooting. The Hennepin County Attorney's Office said Sundberg's death was a tragedy, but announced it would not press charges against officers involved in his shooting.

Law enforcement killed Alsleben, a man with a history of mental health struggles, after a welfare check escalated into an hours-long standoff on Dec. 15, 2022. Alsleben reportedly swung a knife and cut an officer before they fatally shot him. The Sibley County Attorney's Office ruled that officers' use of force was justified.

Duluth police shot and killed Shogren in February after trying to arrest him on suspicion of felony threats of violence. Body camera footage suggests Shogren ran at officers with a knife raised before they fired, killing him in an alley. The St. Louis County Attorney's Office announced in August that the officer who fired the fatal shot would face no criminal charges.

Sims was fatally shot by Stillwater police in March after reports of gunfire and of Sims shooting a woman who entered his apartment. Authorities say Sims struck at least two squad cars when he fired at responding officers. They returned fire, striking and killing Sims outside of his apartment building. The Washington County Attorney's Office said no charges would be pressed against officers who shot Sims.