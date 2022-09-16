Minnesota Orchestra jazzes it up

To open its 120th season, the orchestra has invited trumpeter/composer Wynton Marsalis and the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra to collaborate on Marsalis' "Swing Symphony" and Leonard Bernstein's Symphonic Dances from "West Side Story." William Eddins conducts. (8 p.m. Sept. 23 and 24; Orchestra Hall, 1111 Nicollet Mall, Mpls.; $47-$135; 612-371-5656 or minnesotaorchestra.org.)

Conrad Tao and the SPCO

A much-buzzed-about 28-year-old pianist-composer makes his St. Paul Chamber Orchestra debut with piano concertos by C.P.E. Bach and Mozart, and the music of Morton Feldman. (11 a.m. and 8 p.m. Sept. 30, 8 p.m. Oct. 1, Ordway Concert Hall, 345 Washington St., St. Paul; 2 p.m. Oct. 2, Ted Mann Concert Hall, 2128 Fourth St. S., Mpls.; free-$50, 651-291-1144 or thespco.org.)

'Edward Tulane'

When the pandemic hit, Minnesota Opera was preparing to premiere this new opera by Italian composer Paola Prestini, based upon Minneapolis author Kate DiCamillo's book about a toy rabbit that has a miraculous journey. It finally debuts. (7:30 p.m. Oct. 8, 13 and 15, 2 p.m. Oct. 16; Ordway Music Theater, 345 Washington St., St. Paul; $25-$237; 612-333-6669 or mnopera.org.)

Academy of St. Martin in the Fields

A little London church has spawned one of the world's most esteemed chamber orchestras and a renowned chamber ensemble that comes to St. Paul to perform works by J.S. Bach, Johannes Brahms and George Enescu. (4 p.m. Oct. 9; St. Anthony Park United Church of Christ, 2129 Commonwealth Av., St. Paul; $23-$33; 651-292-3268 or Schubert.org.)

Imani Winds

Speaking of outstanding chamber ensembles, this Grammy-nominated woodwind quintet is known for commissioning a plethora of new work — particularly from composers of color — and doing great things with the old stuff. (4 p.m. Oct. 16; Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 4100 Lyndale Av. S., Mpls.; free; bethlehemmusicseries.org.)

Thomas Søndergård arrives

Fresh from being named the Minnesota Orchestra's 11th music director, the Danish conductor makes his only appearance of the season, leading the orchestra in Maurice Ravel's complete ballet music from "Mother Goose," a Lili Boulanger piece and Igor Stravinsky's explosive "Rite of Spring." (11 a.m. Oct. 20, 8 p.m. Oct. 21 and 22; Orchestra Hall; $40-$114; 612-371-5656 or minnesotaorchestra.org.)

Anne Sofie von Otter

Four decades into her career, the Swedish mezzo-soprano remains one of the world's great singers, a masterful interpreter of operatic roles and songs spanning the centuries. Renowned fortepianist Kristian Bezuidenhout joins her for two recitals of songs by Franz Schubert, Fanny Mendelssohn and two Swedish Romantics. (2 p.m. Nov. 1, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 3; Ordway Concert Hall; $28-$75; 651-292-3268 or Schubert.org.)

The Spektral Quartet's 'Enigma'

This intrepidly innovative, Grammy-nominated string quartet is, alas, calling it quits. But not before presenting an immersive 360-degree mixture of concert and art installation in the Bell Museum Planetarium, featuring music by Iceland's fascinating Anna Thorvaldsdottir, Tomas Luis de Victoria, Eliza Brown and Claude Debussy. (7 and 9 p.m. Nov. 4 and 5; 2088 W. Larpenteur Av., St. Paul; $33.50; 612-375-7600 or walkerart.org.)

Vänskä's last Mahler

There was some unfinished business when Osmo Vänskä finished his 19 years as Minnesota Orchestra music director — recording one more Gustav Mahler symphony to cap the symphonic cycle. They'll perform the Third with mezzo Jennifer Johnston, the Minnesota Chorale and the Minnesota Boychoir, then go before the mics. (11 a.m. Nov. 10, 8 p.m. Nov. 11 and 12; Orchestra Hall; $30-$104; 612-371-5656 or minnesotaorchestra.org.)

Joshua Bell returns

The superstar violinist has a very special relationship with the St. Paul Chamber Orchestra, having been one of its original artistic partners for three seasons back in the '00s. Expect good chemistry when they perform Max Bruch's First Violin Concerto. Mozart and Georges Bizet symphonies complete the program. (7:30 p.m. Nov. 10, 8 p.m. Nov. 11 and 12, 2 p.m. Nov. 13; Ordway Concert Hall; free-$50, 651-291-1144 or thespco.org.)

ROB HUBBARD