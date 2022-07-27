An explosion and fire late Wednesday morning severely damaged a house in Hopkins, police said, while the extent of any injuries was not immediately known.

There was no immediate word from police about the cause of the blast, which shook many other homes close by.

"While there is an elderly couple that is believed to live there, we have not yet confirmed any injuries or deaths," Detective Eliana Welbes, the Police Department's spokeswoman, said about 2 1⁄ 2 hours after the explosion. "Fire crews are still on scene, going through the debris."

The house is located in the 200 block of N. 21st Avenue, near the intersection of Hwy. 7 and Shady Oak Road.

Scott Waryan, who lives two houses from where the explosion occurred, said, "Holy cow, my first thought was that my house was hit by lightning, then a huge tree landed on my roof."

Waryan said that "within 4 or 5 minutes, the whole house was up in flames. They were 20 feet above the roofline."

The blast and blaze at about 10:15 a.m. brought personnel from the police and fire departments as well as other nearby agencies.

"Rescue crews are still on the scene," a police statement read as midday approached. "Please avoid the area and allow first responders to focus on safety."

