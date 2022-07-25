"I fell in love with baseball on June 26, 1946. My dad drove me to Detroit to see a doubleheader. … The greenest expanse of grass I'd ever seen, the whitest white uniforms. And I think my little 7-year-old brain said, 'I want to be one of those guys.' "

— Jim Kaat

"I can't believe I'm here. I'm looking to the left, I'm looking to the right, and it is bringing memories. This place right here looks like my home in Cuba, where my father built a field where the young kids were able to play baseball. Exactly like."

— Tony Oliva

"There is another Twins Hall of Famer that I got to know really well, and I miss him so much — Mr. Kirby Puckett. … He was so wonderful to me that when I went to Boston, I started wearing his number, number 34. God bless you, Kirby."

— David Ortiz