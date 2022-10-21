Gisela Castro Medina, the former University of St. Thomas student charged alongside Minnesota GOP donor Anton Lazzaro with child sex trafficking conspiracy, is now scheduled to change her plea in the case next month.

Medina, who previously pleaded not guilty to seven charges outlined in an August 2021 indictment, will go before Chief U.S. District Judge Patrick Schiltz of the District of Minnesota on Nov. 9.

Medina was charged with seven counts of obstruction of justice, sex trafficking and conspiracy to commit sex trafficking of underage victims. Lazzaro, who was charged with 10 counts related to trafficking minors and obstruction, remains in custody at the Sherburne County jail in Elk River.

A federal magistrate judge earlier this month recommended that Lazzaro's motions to dismiss his indictment by arguing selective or vindictive prosecution be denied. The judge also declined to side with Lazzaro's claims that investigators intentionally and illegally listened to recordings of jail phone calls with his attorneys.

District of Minnesota Magistrate Judge David Schultz granted a sealed motion Thursday from one of Lazzaro's attorneys, Charles Clas, to withdraw from the case.

After pleading not guilty least year, Medina was released to home GPS monitoring on conditions of abstaining from alcohol and drugs, submitting to substance abuse and mental health treatment, and avoiding all victims or witnesses in the case — including Lazzaro.