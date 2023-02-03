Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Former Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo is scheduled to be the kickoff guest Friday on "Real Time With Bill Maher."

Arradondo served as chief from 2017 to 2022, a stint that included the death of George Floyd and the subsequent uprising. Arradondo, who was recently appointed to the Minneapolis Public Housing Authority's Board of Commissioners, is expected to talk about the police beating in Memphis.

"Real Time," which has aired on HBO since 2002, has called on Minnesota public figures in the past. Sen. Amy Klobuchar has appeared several times. So has former Sen. Al Franken, who was a recurring favorite on Maher's previous show, "Politically Incorrect." Jesse Ventura popped by in both 2003 and 2010.

Starting this month, CNN will start airing "Real Time's" post-show segment, "Overtime," at 10:30 p.m. It was previously available only by streaming online.

This Friday's episode, which will also feature New York Times columnist Bret Stephens and Rep. Ruben Gallego (D-AZ), airs at 9 p.m. Friday on HBO.