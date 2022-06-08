A former Minneapolis police officer who conducted questionable traffic stops in order to steal people's drugs was sentenced Wednesday in U.S. District Court in St. Paul to more than three years in federal prison.

Ty Jindra, 29, was convicted last November of three counts of confiscating drugs for his own personal use and two counts of seizing drugs in violation of individuals' constitutional rights.

On Wednesday, Judge Donovan Frank sentenced Jindra to 38 months in prison. Jindra, who remains free, is ordered to report to prison or turn himself in to U.S. Marshals by July 28.

Frank said that sentencing Jindra to anything less than the term would be "disrespectful to the law," but praised Jindra for seeking treatment for his drug addiction. Jindra declined to comment afterward.

Prosecutors had urged Frank to sentence Jindra to three years and five months, the top of the sentencing guidelines range.

While Jindra's attorneys, Peter Wold and Aaron Morrison, vigorously contested the allegations during his trial, Morrison filed a presentence brief in April saying that Jindra had lied to them about his complicity and was now admitting that he took the drugs to feed his addiction.

Morrison asked for a shorter sentence, saying Jindra has learned from his mistakes and will carry the message of sobriety to other first responders and military veterans like himself,

"I am ashamed and feel extreme guilt for abusing my position to take pills from those I encountered on the street and I admit to committing the crimes I am convicted of," Jindra stated.

However, the U.S. Attorney's office dismissed Jindra's confession. "The court should give little or no weight to Jindra's conveniently timed expression of contrition," Assistant U.S. Attorney Michelle E. Jones wrote in a memorandum.

Jindra was convcited of stealing Tramadol, a controlled substance, during one stop and keeping a portion of some methamphetamine that he found on the roof of a garage, and filing a false report with the department. He was also convicted of two civil rights violations, conducting an illegal search for drugs of a driver at a service station who had only a tag violation and conducting an illegal drug search of a car that rolled through a stop sign.

As a police officer, Jindra was assigned to the night shift, much of it on the city's North side, and the majority of the drivers and passengers he stopped and searched who were cited in the indictment were people of color.

Much of the evidence in the case was video from Jindra's body camera or those of his partner officers. Jindra was a field trainer and some of the partners were trainees.

In her closing argument, federal prosecutor Amber Brennan said Jindra typically made a "bee line" for the vehicle's interior whether he had legal justification or not, searching for drugs, compared with his partners who patted down subjects for possible weapons but who seemed far less concerned with finding drugs. (In February Gov. Tim Walz appointed Brennan to be a Hennepin County judge.)

Body camera videos shown to the jury at the trial showed Jindra rustling through the vehicles he stopped, searching consoles, car door compartments and between or under car seats in addition to the drivers' or passengers' pockets.

He put some of the drugs he found in his personal duty bag stored in the cargo area of his police SUV, sometimes surreptitiously wrapping the drugs in latex gloves. In other cases he put the drugs in his pocket or in the door compartment of his squad car. He frequently did not tell the others officers that he found the drugs.

In one of the traffic stops, the jury found that Jindra violated the Constitution's Fourth Amendment barring unreasonable searches. He pulled over three Black males whose car rolled through an intersection without making a complete stop. The driver did not have a license and Jindra handcuffed him. He then then searched the vehicle and found a small baggie of what appeared to be marijuana and a small baggie of pills. He confiscated the drugs but never filed a report.

Before joining the force, Jindra was in the Minnesota Army National Guard and spent time in Iraq. In 2013 the Minneapolis Police Department hired him as a community service officer, a civilian position, and he became a police officer recruit in 2014.

In 2019, a paramedic on a crew that was treating a man with an overdose on the front lawn of a house in north Minneapolis grew suspicious when Jindra and another police officer arrived and Jindra disappeared into the house for period of time. There was no legal justification to go into the house, the paramedic thought, and filed a complaint with the Minneapolis Police.

The police internal affairs department reviewed Jindra's body camera video, which showed him going room to room, apparently looking for places where drugs might be hidden and searching a backpack in which found what appeared to be drugs. Then for no apparent reason, Jindra turned off his body camera for more than six minutes.

The episode led to investigators to review other incidents, leading to Jindra's suspension and eventual firing.

Morrison wrote in his presentence brief that Jindra suffered trauma from his experience as a soldier in Iraq and as a police officer, leading him to abuse the prescription drug Xanax, an anti-anxiety medication, and when he ran out of that, drugs on the street. During the trial, his attorneys had argued that Jindra did not arrest people when he found drugs on them, because he was using the information to go after major drug dealers. The attorneys also said he simply threw away the drugs he confiscated.