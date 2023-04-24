A former Minneapolis firefighter charged with assaulting an ex-Minnesota Gophers football star is back in jail after cutting off his ankle bracelet and leading law enforcement on a pursuit in western Minnesota that lasted more than an hour, officials said.

Eric M. Jagers, 54, was booked into the Wilkin County jail late Saturday morning on suspicion of fleeing police in a motor vehicle and obstructing the legal process in connection with the chase in Breckenridge a few hours earlier.

Jagers, who worked for the Fire Department for 24 years until his retirement in February, was charged last Monday in Hennepin County District Court with second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and threats of violence with reckless disregard in connection with the encounter that occurred on April 14 in the 4000 block of 17th Avenue S. He was jailed from the day of the assault until his release Thursday "to other authority" that the jail booking log did not specify.

The victim was 44-year-old Tellis Redmon, a running back for the University of Minnesota football team from 1999 to 2001. He is a special education paraprofessional and an assistant football coach for Cooper High School. Redmon escaped without injury despite the gun being fired next to his head as the two fought for the weapon, police said.

At one point during the assault, Jagers told Redmon he was a firefighter and would avoid getting in trouble because he knows police, the charges read. Also, Jagers called Redmon a racial epithet during the altercation, according to Redmon and another witness, the criminal complaint said.

Defense attorney Peter Wold told the Star Tribune his client "is dealing with mental health issues that he's going to address" upon his release.

Breckenridge Police Chief Kris Karlgaard said Jagers aroused suspicions while at a gas station shortly before 7 a.m. Saturday for having shed his court-issued monitoring bracelet from his ankle.

Surveillance video from inside the Blazer Express gas station that was obtained by KFGO Radio in Fargo showed Jagers borrowing scissors or clippers from a clerk and cutting off the bracelet.

According to the police chief:

Jagers fled police Breckenridge on northbound Hwy. 75 only to head back to town. Police from Breckenridge and neighboring Wahpeton, N.D., and from the Sheriff's Office put down tire-deflating stop sticks, but Jagers kept driving.

The pickup hit a sign at Hwys. 75 and 210 in Breckenridge and stopped there. Jagers got out of the truck holding a bow. Officers deployed less than lethal rounds and arrested Jagers shortly after 8 a.m. as he resisted arrest. He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of minor injuries from the officers' bean bag rounds.

Wold said Monday he was unaware of Jagers' troubles in western Minnesota and had no information about his client's release from the Hennepin County jail.

The charges in Hennepin County say that when questioned by police, Jagers said his anger "went sideways" when he saw Redmon drive over a board near his garage and demanded that the board be picked up.

Barely 30 minutes before the incident behind his home, Jagers stood outside a Minneapolis fire station on the North Side and fired a handgun, according to a police report. He explained later to police that he went there to lift weights with his former fellow firefighters [and] fired a shot "because he thought it would be funny to do so," the criminal complaint read. The County Attorney's Office said it is has yet to charge Jager for that gunfire.

Fire Chief Bryan Tyner told the Star Tribune that Jagers drove up to fire station, told firefighters there he had a gun, "grabbed it from his pickup truck, fired it in the air and took off." A public works employee nearby first alerted police to the gunfire, Tyner said.