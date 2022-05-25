The Minneapolis police killing of George Floyd two years ago touched off a racial reckoning in Minnesota and across the country. Here is a list of scheduled events marking the two year anniversary of Floyd's death:

1 p.m. to 2 p.m. — Second Annual Day of Racial Reckoning Assembly for City of Minneapolis employees. Public Service Building, 1st floor conference room 100, 505 Fourth Ave. S., Minneapolis. Employees are invited to join with co-workers to share experiences and testimonials and acknowledge the historical harms suffered by Black, Indigenous, Latinx, Asian and communities of color.

5 p.m. to 7 p.m. — George Floyd Angel Anniversary Rally. Minnesota Governor's Residence, 1006 Summit Av., Saint Paul. Rally organized by several community groups.

7 p.m. — A time of Remembrance and Renewal, St. Joan of Arc Catholic community. 4537 Third Avenue South, Minneapolis. Including quiet time, conversation, prayer and song to reflect on the last two years and the future.

7 p.m. — A George Perry Floyd Square commemorative street sign will be unveiled at 38th and Chicago.

8 p.m. to 9 p.m. — Angelversary Candlelight Vigil at the Say Their Names Memorial, E 37th St. and Columbus Av. S., Minneapolis. Join the caretakers of George Floyd Square. Bring your own candle or candles will be provided.