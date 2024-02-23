The owner and operator of Edina-based financial adviser and real estate investment firms cheats investors out of more than $1.5 million and used the money to buy property in the city, according to federal prosecutors.

Kristi M. Berge, 47, was charged Thursday in U.S. District Court in Minneapolis with one count of wire fraud in connection with the scheme that ran from mid-2020 to early 2023.

Berge was charged in what is called an information, meaning she intends to plead guilty. Messages were left with her and her attorney, Joe Friedberg, seeking reaction to the allegation.

According to the charging document:

Berge provided managed clients' investment portfolios through Keep Safe Investments, also known as KSI Financial. She also co-owned and operated J&K Connect, which bought, renovated and resold properties.

Starting in June 2020 and continuing until February 2023, Berge stole roughly $1.6 million from her clients' accounts including retirement investments maintained by a company in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

Over the course of scheme, Berge withdrew amounts ranging from $5,000 to $220,000 without the Texas company's knowledge and moved it to a KSI bank account. She then used the money to buy multiple properties in Edina for her real estate business. She also used some of the money to buy a residence in Edina for a family member.

To cover up her thefts, Berge labeled the withdrawals as being for management or administrative fees and created false authorization records. In one instance, she appended a client's signature to one authorization document and also forged a signature of a notary public.

The charging calls on Berge to forfeit six properties in Edina: three condominiums in two buildings on S. York Avenue, and homes in the 5200 block of Danens Drive, 6300 block of Josephine Avenue and the 6400 block of Wilryan Drive. The combined current value of the residences is more than $1.7 million, according to Hennepin County property records.

Berge's current residence in Edina, which is not among the six, has an estimated value of more than $650,000.



































































