Western Wisconsin's cool, little twang-fest-that-cold, the Blue Ox Music Festival, has landed its biggest headliner yet for 2023.

The Avett Brothers top off the lineup for the June 22-24 roots music shindig in Eau Claire, Wis., details of which were announced Wednesday. Other performers on the 2023 schedule include: Phish's Mike Gordon; rising Texas country traditionalist Charley Crockett (whose sold-out First Ave gig last week was a hoot); innovative finger-picker Yasmin Williams; bluegrassy mainstays the Sam Bush Band and Infamous Stringdusters, and regional favorites Charlie Parr, Horseshoes & Hand Grenades, the Lowest Pair, Them Coulee Boys and the festival's resident hosts, Pert Near Sandstone.

Held at the campsite-adorned Pines Music Park along the Chippewa River, the family-friendly and famously familial Blue Ox Fest returned to its usual June slot this past summer with headliners Bela Fleck and Old Crow Medicine Show after bumping to August in 2021 and being canceled in 2020 amid COVID dangers. Next year will be its ninth year in business.

Two- and three-day general-admission passes with campsites are on sale now for $210-$229 via blueoxmusicfestival.com, as are VIP options priced $1,000 to $2,500 per person.