The football season is over for the Minnesota Vikings, but eagles are still visiting U.S. Bank Stadium.

Bird enthusiasts have spotted two bald eagles occasionally hanging out at the apex of a wall of windows on the stadium's southeast side. Stadium staffers first saw the pair in January 2023, according to a statement from the Minnesota Sports Facilities Authority, which oversees the stadium.

Officials there inspected the site and found no evidence of an eagle nest on stadium property. They also contacted Audubon Minnesota, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

So why are they there? It's a sign of a healthy eagle population and a mild winter, said Ed Hahn, director of marketing and communications at the National Eagle Center in Wabasha, Minn. People are seeing eagles in places they wouldn't normally be seen, he added.

Eagles like to sit high because they like to hunt for food near the Mississippi River, Hahn said.

"They're probably hanging out because it's near the river. It's a nice high perch, so they're like, 'Hey, this is a nice place to hang out,'" he said.

It's hard to say whether the birds are local or just passing through, Hahn said. The mild temperatures have left the river open, so the birds may be staying through the winter.

The Twin Cities are part of the Mississippi Flyway, a path flown by migratory birds from the Gulf of Mexico to Canada, said Sushma Reddy, a professor at the University of Minnesota with expertise in ornithology.

The stadium mimics natural forms like cliffs or small hills, Reddy said, adding that birds often use urban spaces and can adapt easily.

While enthusiasts continue to worry about all types of birds colliding with U.S. Bank Stadium's windows, Hahn said eagles aren't typically birds that strike glass. The stadium-dwelling pair also probably aren't feeding on bird carcasses when fresh fish are available in the Mississippi, Hahn said.

Officials at the Minnesota Sports Facilities Authority said they are continuing to participate in the Lights Out program, turning off stadium lights at night to prevent messing with bird navigation.

Madison Roth is a University of Minnesota student reporter on assignment for the Star Tribune.





Correction: An earlier version of this story misstated when stadium officials first saw eagles and who inspected the site.