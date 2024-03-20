DULUTH — A 71-year-old Duluth man has been charged with three counts of felony-level criminal sexual conduct after allegedly raping a woman in the city's skywalk system.

Adrian Tramaine Greene Sr. is accused of threatening the woman he was acquainted with in the early afternoon of March 10, before assaulting her, within view of downtown surveillance cameras. His next court appearance is April 9.

According to the criminal complaint, the woman, who is about 50 years younger than Greene, approached him and asked if she could borrow money. He agreed and they walked together to an ATM near the Duluth Transportation Center, where he told her he would withdraw $50. As they neared the ATM, the woman said Greene threatened that if she didn't come with him, he would shoot her fiancé.

He allegedly walked her into a corner where he raped her. Greene stopped when people walked toward them in the skywalk, then gave her $9, according to the complaint. The woman told officers from the Duluth Police Department that she thought he would kill her and did not consent to what he was doing. Officers found surveillance video of the assault.

She was able to call her fiancé and whisper "911″ into her phone, then later called the police from a downtown bar. Greene was arrested about an hour later at a different bar and, according to the police department, was intoxicated. He denied touching the woman.

Greene has several past convictions, including public consumption, domestic assault and traffic violations.