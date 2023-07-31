Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

A motorist suspected of being drunk hit and killed a pedestrian near St. Cloud, officials said Monday.

Tyler J. Nies, 25, is being held in the Benton County Jail in connection with the crash shortly before 11 p.m. Friday that killed someone on foot in Sauk Rapids near the intersection of N. Benton Drive and N. 8th Street, police said.

The victim was taken by emergency medical responders to St. Cloud Hospital and was pronounced dead there barely 30 minutes, later according to police.

"The driver [was] subsequently arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol," a police statement read. A sample of Nies' blood was collected by law enforcement to test of his degree of intoxication, the statement added.

Police have yet to release the victim's identity or explain the circumstances leading up to the crash.