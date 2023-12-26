Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

A driver lost control of her SUV on a wet Minnesota highway, crashed and died, officials said.

The wreck occurred about 2:50 pm. Sunday northwest of Olivia on Hwy. 71 at 870th Avenue in Winfield Township, the State Patrol said.

Mary E. Christensen, 58, of Pequot Lakes, Minn., when her SUV left the road and ended up in a ditch, the patrol said. Christensen was taken by emergency responders to St. Cloud Hospital, where she was declared dead, the patrol said.

The patrol noted that Christensen was not wearing her seat belt at the time of the crash.