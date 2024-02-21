Twins are leading the way for Eagan basketball. They just can't be seen at the same time on the same court.

Max Buslee is the leading scorer for the Wildcats' boys program, and Drew leads the girls team in scoring. Nearly all game nights find the two playing at different locations.

"It can get a little chaotic," said Tom Buslee, father of the twins and married to Alexia. "We flip-flop [one at the home game and the other at the away site], so we have a chance to see both play. We still watch both play. We stream the other game we're not at and watch that, too."

The twins are identical, and their teams' records nearly are. The girls stand 14-10, the boys 12-10.

"It's been enjoyable watching those two siblings support each other over the years," Wildcats girls coach Jesse Madsen said.

Drew, the oldest of the twins, is averaging 13.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.5 assists and two steals per game.

"Drew can hurt you in many different ways," Madsen said. "She basically runs the show for us on both ends of the floor."

She went 16-for-16 from the free-throw line in a loss to Class 4A, No. 7 Lakeville North a month ago.

"She is always looking to attack the rim, which gets her to the line quite often," Madsen said. "She distributes the ball and can score from the outside as well. She's a tenacious defender. As she has gotten older, she has learned the game so much better. She sees what is going to happen before it happens."

Max is averaging 14 points, 1.8 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.6 steals per game.

"Max has been an important part of the rebuild and recent success of our program," Wildcats boys coach Kevin McKenzie said. "His work ethic and dedication has been fantastic the past four years."

The Wildcats have increased their win total in each of those seasons, from six to seven to 16.

"His biggest gift to this program is how he treats his teammates at all levels. That attitude has rubbed off and trickled down," McKenzie said. "Our program is now full of guys who support and hold each other accountable. That's a direct reflection of Max's leadership."

That makes two of them.