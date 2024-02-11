DraftKings Super Bowl promo: Final day to get $200 49ers-Chiefs bonus

Ahead of Super Bowl 58 between the Chiefs and 49ers, the DraftKings Super Bowl promo has one the absolute best new player sportsbook offers available for the game. With its best sign up bonus of the year, new players who register before kickoff will be able to claim $200 in bonus bets with any $5 wager. To get the bonus, simply use this link (no code needed) and claim a windfall of bonus bets to use on the game.

What is the DraftKings Super Bowl 58 promo?

Leading up to kickoff, the bet $5, get $200 instant bonus has been taking up plenty of commercial space. To register for a new account and cliam this offer, simply click through this page, make a qualifying deposit and place a $5 wager on 49ers-Chiefs.

Notably, the $200 bonus will hit accounts immediately, meaning players don't need to make a correct pick on the game or even wait for its conclusion.

States with DraftKings live

In recent years, DraftKings has continued to widen its reach as one of America's most popular sports betting apps.

Next month, will go live in North Carolina. Currently, it's live in the following states: Wyoming, West Virginia, Virginia, Vermont, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, New Jersey, Ohio, New York, Oregon, Michigan, Massachusetts, Maryland, Louisiana, Kentucky, Kansas, Iowa, Indiana, Illinois, Connecticut, Colorado and Arizona.

How to unlock the DraftKings Super Bowl promo

It takes roughly two to three minutes to register for this offer, so here's a quick look at how to do it:

Using this link, hit the registration page for the DraftKings Super Bowl promo.

Provide some general sign up information (full name, address, date of birth, email address, etc.).

Make a username and password.

Make a first deposit and place a first wager to then secure the $200 DraftKings Super Bowl promo.

Current Super Bowl odds for 49ers-Chiefs

There are hundreds of ways to bet on the game, but let's take a look at the most popular markets.

Spread: Chiefs +2 (-115) vs. 49ers -2 (-105)

Moneyline: Chiefs (+100) vs. 49ers (-120)

Game total: Over/under 47.5 points

Users will also be able to wager on game props and player props like first touchdown scorer, anytime first touchdown scorer, yardage totals and more.

Remember to bet responsibly Sunday

It's important to note that this offer is available to new players only who almost must be of legal age.

If you or a loved one has a gambling problem, be sure to use the national resource at 1-800-Gambler and check out www.gamblersanonymous.org.




