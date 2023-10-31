For the past couple years, apartment vacancies have been highest in downtown Minneapolis where construction has been most robust, but that's beginning to change.

The suburbs, especially those along the west edge of the metro, have seen a surge in construction, causing year-over-year increases in the vacancy rate while construction in the urban core has declined.

Across all suburbs, the vacancy rate (not including buildings still being leased) increased from 3.4% to 4% while the Minneapolis and St. Paul areas saw the vacancy decrease more significantly compared with last year.

Nonetheless, it's becoming more of a renter's market in the Twin Cities, especially in the suburbs.

The apartment vacancy rate across the metro increased to 4.2% by the end of September, according to a quarterly report from Marquette Advisors. That was up slightly from the previous quarter and last year at the same time.

But including new buildings that are still filling their leases, the vacancy rate stood at 5.6%. The market is considered evenly balanced between supply and demand when there's a 5% vacancy rate.