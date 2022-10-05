The reopening of the 3rd Avenue Bridge near downtown Minneapolis' St. Anthony Falls has been postponed to next summer as crews continue rehabilitation and preservation work.

The 102-year-old bridge was scheduled to partially reopen to traffic in the fall, the Minnesota Department of Transportation said Tuesday. The project that started in May 2020 is the first major overhaul of the bridge in 40 years.

A virtual public meeting is set for 5 p.m. Oct. 11 to give the public a detailed update on the work and schedule. The meeting link and details can be found at mndot.gov/metro/projects/hwy65andthirdavebridge.

Motorists, bicyclists and pedestrians will need to keep using alternate routes across the river during the closure, according to a MnDOT statement.

Crews are working to complete concrete repairs on the bridge arches and other aspects of the project affecting the project's timeline. High river levels earlier this year and material delays contributed to the setback, the statement said.