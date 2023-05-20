Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Trailing 6-1 after 6½ innings, the Gophers baseball team stunned Rutgers 8-7 on Brady Counsell's two-run double in the ninth inning on Friday night at Siebert Field.

It was Minnesota's first walk-off win in Big Ten play since May 7, 2022 when the Gophers won 9-8 over Nebraska in 12 innings.

With two outs in the ninth, Weber Neels and Ike Mezzenga singled before Counsell hit a double to the left-center gap, scoring both runners. Mezzenga slid in safely with the winning run just barely ahead of the tag on a relay throw home.

Neels also had a two-run single with two outs in the seventh for Minnesota (18-33, 10-13 Big Ten). Jake Perry hit a two-run homer in the eighth to cut the Scarlet Knight's lead to 8-7.

Senior Richie Holetz pitched five innings for the Gophers in relief, allowing three earned runs. Connor Wietgrefe (2-3) pitched a third of an inning in the ninth and got the victory.

Bethel in regional final

No. 11 Bethel edged Central College 4-3 in nine innings in the NCAA Division III softball regional in Pella, Iowa, to advance to the title game at noon Saturday.

Kayla Hokanson's sacrifice fly drove in Allie Fauth-Kilgore, who had the Royals' only three hits, with the winning run. The victory was the 25th in a row for Bethel (35-3).

Kayla Simacek allowed three runs and five-hits for the Royals. She struck out 11, walked two.

Ex-U diver wins

Former Gophers diver Sarah Bacon teamed with Kassidy Cook to win the 3-meter synchronized event at the USA Diving national championships, earning a spot at this summer's world championships.The national title was the seventh for Bacon, who won five NCAA titles with the Gophers from 2018-2022. She and Cook were the defending champions and scored 568.08 points in Friday's finals in Morgantown, W. Va. They will compete in the world championships July 14-30 in Fukuoka, Japan.

RACHEL BLOUNT

